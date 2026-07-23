Jana Nayagan First Half Review: Quite Similar To Bhagavanth Kesari, But Thalapathy Vijay's Swag Is The Highlight

Finally, after getting delayed for around seven months, actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, has hit the big screens. Our reviewer is watching the Hindi dubbed version of the film titled Jana Neta, and right now it is interval.

Jana Nayagan is a partial adaptation of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari (Telugu). In the first half most of the scenes of Vijay starrer are very similar to Balaya's film. However, there are a few changes done especially with the villain's character (Bobby Deol).

But, despite being similar to Bhagavanth Kesari, Jana Nayagan is entertaining and the reason behind it is Thalapathy Vijay's swag and Anirudh's fantastic background score.

Apart from Vijay, even Mamitha Baiju leaves a mark with her performance. But, Pooja Hegde doesn't have much to do till now.

The first half is entertaining but very similar to Bhagavanth Kesari. Let's wait and watch how the second half turns out to be.