Jana Nayagan X Review: From 'Cringe' To 'Peak Cinema', Here's How Netizens Reacted To Vijay's Last Film

As actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan , released in theatres on Thursday (July 23), fans turned the occasion into a grand celebration. Social media has also been flooded with first-day reviews from moviegoers who caught the early morning shows.

The initial response has been mixed. While some viewers felt the film had little to offer in terms of a fresh story, others praised Vijay's screen presence, saying his aura and swag are the film's biggest strengths.

However, a section of the audience criticised the film's songs and dialogues, calling them "cringe." Some also praised Bobby Deol as the villain.

Take a look at some of the reviews on X here:

Intro cringe 🤡

Dialogues artificially for Vijay , every 5 mins once Thalapathy TVK

Songs cringe dance cringe interval dialogues cringe fight un artificial flashback 0 sentiment climax shit



Overall - 0.5 / 10



One last disaster for Joseph Vijay #JanaNayaganDisaster pic.twitter.com/Wirv9tgnLm — THALA GANESH 😈 (@ThalaGanesh007) July 23, 2026

Atlee,lokesh,nelson combo

With #jananayaganleaked

Bhagwant keshari ka 75% mix hai

Duration 3.3hrs

Action r okss

My rating

2.75/5 #vijaypoliticalentry #jananayaganreview pic.twitter.com/Vn9yJTOOUy — ADITYA-_THE Fearless (@fearless_aditya) May 8, 2026

Exact remake of Bhagavat kesari



First half looks very bad#JanaNayagan #JananayaganReview#JananayaganDisaster — AssaultSethu (@Assault002) July 23, 2026

#JanaNayaganReview In One Line



Worst Film of 2026 in Kollywood#JanaNayaganDisaster — Dalapaty Vetti Kondaan (@HopkinsJim30182) July 23, 2026

Review - 2*/5 ⭐️⭐️



The biggest strength of Jana Nayagan is Vijay…..



The biggest weakness of Jana Nayagan is everything around Vijay…..



Watch it only if you are a die hard fan of Thalapathy Vijay….. Actor deserved a better farewell……. — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 23, 2026

Jana Nayagan Review!! 🔥#JanaNayagan is a pure Surreal Experience ✨



The emotional connect hits hardest, especially @actorvijay & Mamitha Baiju scenes 👏❤️@anirudhofficial's BGM & Songs = Instant Goosebumps!! 🎶💥



Interval sequence is PEAK CINEMA ✋🤚



Bussy Anandh's cameo… pic.twitter.com/UC8wBbrkD7 — Aura நாயகன் 🌟 (@AuraNayagan) July 23, 2026

JANA NAYAGAN Review🥹❤️



One last emotional roller coaster for every Thalapathy fan. 🙏🏻



📈 Peak commercial moments

‼️ Strong social message

🙌🏻 Women empowerment



Everything you’d expect from a classic Thalapathy entertainer. 🔥



Yes, the film has its flaws… but this isn’t the… — Vijay Immanuel (@Vijayimmanuel6) July 23, 2026

Meanwhile, producer Venkat K Narayana said the film now belongs to the audience after overcoming several challenges before its release.

Speaking to PTI while watching the first-day-first show at Vettri Theatre in Chromepet, Narayana expressed his happiness over the film's release and thanked fans for their support. "We have released in largest number of screens across the country and the movie belongs to the people. We look forward to their love and support," he said.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who watched the film alongside the producer, said the release was a special and unforgettable experience.

"It's a very surreal and emotional moment for me and the whole team. After all the struggle that the film has been through for the audience to enjoy it, to sit with them and feel that is very special," he said.

Earlier this month, Vijay officially announced the film's revised release date through an Instagram post and unveiled a new poster, confirming that Jana Nayagan would release in theatres on July 23.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain alongside Vijay.

The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, and production design by V Selvakumar.