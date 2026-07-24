Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Final Film Records Strong Opening, Earns ₹78.27 Crore Worldwide Gross

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay 's final film, Jana Nayagan, finally hit theatres on July 23 after months of delay due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film opened to mixed reactions on social media, with audiences praising Vijay's screen presence while criticising certain aspects of the screenplay.

Despite the divided reviews, Jana Nayagan recorded a strong start at the box office, reflecting the superstar's enduring popularity. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 41 crore net across India from 13,067 shows. The film's India gross collection stood at Rs 48.27 crore, while its India net collection reached Rs 41 crore on Day 1.

The film also performed well overseas, grossing Rs 30 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 78.27 crore on its opening day. The impressive figures underline Vijay's massive fan following, even as the actor prepares to step away from cinema to focus on his political career.

Day 1 language-wise collections:

Tamil: Rs 36.50 crore (7,585 shows)

Telugu: Rs 2.75 crore (1,502 shows)

Hindi: Rs 1.75 crore (3,980 shows)

Jana Nayagan Budget

The makers have not officially disclosed the budget of Jana Nayagan, but reports estimate it to be between Rs 300 crore and Rs 500 crore.

However, given its high production cost, the film will need to maintain strong momentum over the weekend and in the coming weeks to emerge as a box office success.

Jana Nayagan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie three stars and wrote, "Jana Nayagan has moments that will keep you hooked to the screen. Thalapathy Vijay's swag, Anirudh's music, and the relatable political angle make this H. Vinoth directorial a decent watch. Also, if you are a Vijay fan, it is an emotional moment for you, so book the tickets now!"