Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Congratulates Rumoured Partner Trisha's Karuppu Team After Film Crosses ₹100 Crore In Just 3 Days; Photo Goes Viral

Vijay sends wishes to Trisha’s Karuppu team | Photo Via X

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay congratulated the team of his rumoured partner Trisha Krishnan’s latest release Karuppu, starring Suriya, after the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its May 15 release despite facing a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Aakhri Sawal, featuring Sanjay Dutt.

Vijay Sends Wishes To Trisha's Karuppu Team

The makers shared that Vijay conveyed his wishes to producer SR Prabu for the film's success. Sharing a picture on social media, the team expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support. The post read, "We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl's #Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes."

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu has taken its total India gross collections to Rs 95.30 crore, while the film’s India net collections now stand at Rs 82.30 crore so far.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Day 4, pushing its total international gross collection to Rs 46 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection of Karuppu has reached an impressive Rs 141.30 crore. Notably, the film had crossed the Rs 120 crore mark globally on Day 3 itself, continuing its strong run at the box office despite a weekday drop in domestic collections.

Karuppu was originally slated to release on May 14, 2026, but reports suggested that financial issues led to a one-day delay. The film eventually arrived in theatres on May 15.