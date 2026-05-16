Did Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Attend IPL 2026 Match To Support CSK? Viral Video Shows Them Cheering In Stands-Here's The Truth

Trisha Krishnan-Vijay's IPL Video Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay have been at the centre of ongoing dating rumours since reports surfaced in February claiming that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress, which led to Trisha’s name being linked to the controversy. While the two have not yet confirmed or denied, Trisha’s reactions at events often attract attention online, further fuelling discussions and keeping the buzz alive.

Trisha Krishnan-Vijay's IPL Video Goes Viral

Amid this, a video has gone viral on social media showing rumoured couple Trisha and Vijay attending an IPL 2026 match to support CSK (Chennai Super Kings), cheering and interacting with each other, with Vijay also waving at fans. While the clip appears realistic, it is actually AI-generated, and the duo did not attend any IPL match together. In fact, they are often careful to avoid being seen together amid ongoing dating rumours.

Check out the viral video:

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Trisha Krishnan Attends Vijay's Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony

Recently, Trisha attended her rumoured partner Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday (May 10), following his party's sweeping 2026 election victory.

The actress arrived at the venue with her mother, Uma Krishnan, and was seen closely witnessing the historic moment alongside Vijay’s family members and several prominent guests.

Trisha was once engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, but the engagement was called off the same year. Vijay, on the other hand, was married Sangeeta Sornalingam in a traditional ceremony in 1998 in the UK and again in India in 1999.

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Vijay has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.