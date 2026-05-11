'Love Is Always Louder': Trisha Krishnan Shares First Post After Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM

Actress Trisha Krishnan attended actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony in Chennai on Sunday (May 10). Several photos and videos from the event surfaced on social media. In the clips, Trisha appeared cheerful as she arrived at the venue and greeted Vijay’s family members warmly. She also seemed emotional while Vijay addressed the gathering during the ceremony.

A day later, Trisha shared a series of pictures from the event on Instagram. The actress looked elegant in a powder blue silk saree paired with an embroidered beige blouse. She styled the look with fresh gajra flowers, delicate diamond jewellery featuring ruby accents, soft glam makeup, and a tiny bindi.

Sharing the pictures, Trisha wrote, “The love is always louder.” She also expressed gratitude to her stylist, photographer, and the rest of her team for putting together the look.

Trisha has consistently shown support for Vijay over the years. Last week, shortly after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results were declared, the actress drew attention after visiting Vijay’s Neelankarai residence. Coincidentally, the visit took place on Trisha’s 43rd birthday.

The actress had also sparked online chatter on polling day, April 23, after posting a photo flaunting the ink mark on her finger after casting her vote. While the picture itself was simple, social media users were quick to notice the background music used in the post. Trisha had chosen the song “Arjunar Villu” from Ghilli, one of her most popular films with Vijay. Soon after, internet users pointed out that the whistle portion associated with TVK’s symbol had reportedly been trimmed from the clip, leading to fresh speculation online.

Trisha and Vijay continue to be regarded as one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs. They have worked together in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo.

Over the past few months, the duo’s close friendship has often made headlines. Rumours surrounding the two stars have continued to circulate online, although neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly responded to the speculation. Their public appearances together have only intensified the ongoing buzz.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Tamil film Karuppu, which also stars Suriya.