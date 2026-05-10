Trisha Krishnan Gets Emotional During Vijay's First Speech As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister; Video Goes Viral

Actress Trisha Krishnan became one of the most talked-about attendees at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10). A viral video from the event captured Trisha getting emotional while Vijay delivered his first public address after taking oath.

The ceremony, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, was attended by political leaders, celebrities, and Vijay’s family members. Trisha arrived at the venue wearing a blue saree and was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan.

Before entering the venue, the actress briefly interacted with the media. When a reporter called it a “big day for Tamil Nadu,” Trisha responded with a smile, “Yes. Thank you, thank you. Looking forward,” before heading inside.

Soon after, a clip shared by Vijay’s fans on social media showed Trisha listening attentively to Vijay’s speech. In the now-viral moment, the actress appeared teary-eyed while continuing to smile as the newly elected Chief Minister addressed the people of the state.

During his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the citizens of Tamil Nadu and spoke about ushering in a fresh phase in governance. "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," Vijay said.

He further added, "I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible."

The emotional moment involving Trisha went viral, especially amid ongoing speculation surrounding her relationship with Vijay. The two stars have shared screen space in several successful Tamil films over the years, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. They reunited after many years in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Trisha also appeared in the special song Matta in The GOAT, which reminded fans of the duo’s iconic pairing from Ghilli.

In recent months, both Vijay and Trisha have remained in the spotlight over rumours about their personal lives. Reports earlier this year claimed that Vijay’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam had filed for divorce. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship.