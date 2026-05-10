'Very Happy': Trisha Krishnan Can't Stop Smiling As She Shares FIRST Reaction To Rumoured Partner Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM | Photo Via X

Actress Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vijay, attended his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday (May 10) following his party’s sweeping victory in the 2026 elections. Amid the high-profile political event, Trisha grabbed everyone’s attention as several viral videos showed the actress beaming with joy in a blue silk saree, styled with a gajra-adorned low bun. She was also accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan.

Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

After the event, Trisha was seen exiting the stadium when reporters asked for her first reaction to Vijay taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Unable to stop smiling and visibly blushing, the actress told Times Now, "I am very happy." She was further asked if she had a message for the people of Tamil Nadu who supported Vijay, to which Trisha responded, “Yes, congratulations.”

While Vijay’s parents and other close family members attended the swearing-in ceremony, his children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, were notably absent from the event.

On the day of the election polls on May 4, 2026, Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday at the Tirupati Temple and later visited Vijay's residence.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai.



TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/Sezg1xgYDQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Trisha had also generated buzz during polling day on April 23 after posting a picture of herself showing the ink mark on her finger after casting her vote. While the image itself appeared simple, social media users focused heavily on the background music she selected for the post.

The actor had used the song Arjunar Villu from Ghilli, one of her biggest films with Vijay. Internet users later pointed out that the portion featuring whistles, a symbol linked to TVK, had been cropped from the clip, leading to fresh online speculation.

About Trisha Krishnan, Vijay Relationship

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been at the centre of persistent dating rumours since reports surfaced in February claiming that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress, which led to Trisha’s name being linked to the controversy.

The speculation further intensified in March when Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding reception in Chennai wearing coordinated cream-and-gold outfits.

As of now, neither Vijay nor Trisha Krishnan has confirmed or denied the ongoing dating rumours, and there has been no official statement from either side regarding their relationship.