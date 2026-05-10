'Parasite Enter Successful People's Lives...': Singer Suchitra SLAMS Trisha Krishnan Amid Dating Rumours With Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan | Photo Via Instagram

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday (May 10), in the presence of his rumoured girlfriend-actress Trisha Krishnan, along with his parents and family members. Amid this, singer Suchitra lashed out at Trisha, calling her a 'parasite' amid ongoing dating rumours involving the actress and Vijay, which neither of them has confirmed or denied.

'I Don't Trisha Krishnan At All': Singer Suchitra

"I don’t like Trisha at all. I will tell this objectively and will not let it color my judgment. I like Vijay very much. I will give my opinion honestly without taking sides," Suchitra said, as quoted by Firstpost.

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'Vijay Has Isolated Himself...'

Furthermore, Suchitra said, "Parasites tend to enter the lives of successful people when they become isolated. Vijay has isolated himself by distancing himself from his parents and wife."

Suchitra further claimed that Vijay is 'alone' and has done no 'soul-searching' so far, adding that as he has now entered politics, he needs the guidance and support of his father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, to help him navigate the political landscape, otherwise he may not achieve much in politics.

About Trisha Krishnan, Vijay Relationship

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been at the centre of intense speculation surrounding a rumoured romantic relationship after reports claimed earlier this year that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress, leading to Trisha's name being linked to the controversy.

Days later, in March, Vijay and Trisha were seen attending a wedding reception in Chennai in matching cream-and-gold outfits, further fuelling dating speculation.