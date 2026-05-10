Trisha Krishnan Shares Warm Moments With Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay's Mother & His Family At Oath-Taking Ceremony In Chennai- WATCH

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Actress Trisha Krishnan could not stop beaming with joy as she attended the swearing-in ceremony of her rumoured partner, Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay, at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday (May 10), where he took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party dominated the 2026 elections. Trisha was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan, who also appeared overjoyed on the special occasion.

Trisha Krishnan's Joyful Moments At Vijay’s Oath-Taking Ceremony Go Viral

Several videos from the event have surfaced online, including one in which Trisha Krishnan is seen warmly greeting Vijay’s mother and other family members and excitedly jumping in joy after exchanging hugs during the celebratory moment.

Trisha Krishnan warmly greets TVK chief #Vijay's sister and mother as she arrives at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium for his swearing-in as Tamil Nadu CM. pic.twitter.com/HCqyzNdtFS — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) May 10, 2026

The actress' mother, Uma Krishnan, was also seen sharing warm hugs with the family at the event.

Earlier today, Trisha was seen leaving her residence in Chennai earlier in the day, when reporters asked her about the significance of the occasion. Responding briefly, she said, "Thank you, looking forward," before heading to the venue.

Trisha looked stunning in a teal and gold saree paired with a cream blouse featuring gold embroidery. She completed her look with jasmine flowers, a diamond jewellery set, and jewellery adorned with red stones.

The actress styled her hair in a neatly tied bun and opted for subtle makeup, while her radiant smile and visible happiness added an extra glow to her overall appearance.

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About Trisha Krishnan, Vijay Relationship

Trisha and Vijay continue to remain one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs. The two have shared screen space in films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.

In February this year, reports claimed that Vijay's wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress. Days later, in March, Vijay and Trisha were seen attending a wedding reception in Chennai in matching cream-and-gold outfits, further fuelling dating speculation.

However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has confirmed or denied the rumours.