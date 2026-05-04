When Trisha Krishnan Said In A 2004 Interview She Wants To Be Tamil Nadu CM: ' Wait & Watch, You Will See In 10 Years' - VIDEO

Long before politics became one of the hottest topics in Tamil cinema circles, actress Trisha Krishnan had once jokingly expressed her desire to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. An old interview of the actress from 2004 has now resurfaced online and is once again grabbing attention on social media.

The clip, originally aired on Sun TV over two decades ago, has been shared again recently, especially on Monday (May 4) as Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday amid intense political buzz in Tamil Nadu.

At the time of the interview, Trisha was still new to the film industry and had only acted in a few films. However, when asked about her future ambitions, the actor made a surprising political remark. “I want to become the CM of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and watch; You will see in 10 years...” she had said during the interview.

When the interviewer further asked what she planned to do after entering politics, Trisha replied with a smile, “First, you all vote and elect me, then I’ll tell you.”

Though the comments were made in a playful and light-hearted manner, the interview continues to trend online, especially at a time when politics and cinema remain closely connected in Tamil Nadu.

The renewed interest in the old clip also comes as actor-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have been dominating headlines during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly election results. Trisha recently visited Vijay at his residence after trends showed TVK performing strongly in the elections.

Earlier in the day, the actor had visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati to seek blessings.

Later, she returned to Chennai and visited Vijay's residence to reportedly congratulate him as early election trends pointed towards a major breakthrough for TVK.

Meanwhile, Trisha’s personal life has also remained under public scrutiny in recent months. The actress has frequently been linked to Vijay after the two were spotted together at several public events, including a wedding reception. Rumours intensified further after reports about Vijay’s alleged divorce proceedings surfaced. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly commented on the speculation surrounding their relationship.

On the work front, Trisha was last seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan. She is now awaiting the release of Karuppu alongside Suriya, directed by RJ Balaji.