Trisha Krishnan Beams With Joy While Visiting Vijay's Residence As TVK Gains Strong Lead On Tamil Nadu Election Result Day - VIDEO

Actress Trisha Krishnan grabbed attention on Monday (May 4) after she was spotted arriving at Thalapathy Vijay’s Neelankarai residence amid the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly election counting. The visit became a major talking point online as early trends showed Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), performing strongly in the elections.

Interestingly, the day also marked Trisha’s 43rd birthday, making her appearance even more special for fans.

Several videos circulating on social media showed the actress seated inside her car outside Vijay’s residence. Although Trisha did not stop to speak with media personnel gathered outside, fans noticed her cheerful mood. She was seen smiling brightly and appearing visibly happy as cameras followed her car.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actress Trisha Krishnan arrives at TVK president Vijay’s residence as early trends show TVK leading in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results pic.twitter.com/F0dFJUVVe4 — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

Her visit to Vijay’s residence came just hours after she began her birthday with a spiritual trip to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple earlier in the morning. Photos and videos from the temple had already gone viral online, especially because the visit coincided with one of the most closely watched political days in Tamil Nadu.

With vote counting underway across the state, Vijay’s political debut through TVK has remained under intense public and media scrutiny. As a result, every development surrounding the actor-politician, including celebrity support and appearances by close industry friends, has sparked discussion online.

Trisha had also generated buzz during polling day on April 23 after posting a picture of herself showing the ink mark on her finger after casting her vote. While the image itself appeared simple, social media users focused heavily on the background music she selected for the post.

The actor had used the song “Arjunar Villu” from Ghilli, one of her biggest films with Vijay. Internet users later pointed out that the portion featuring whistles, a symbol linked to TVK, had been cropped from the clip, leading to fresh online speculation.

Trisha and Vijay continue to remain one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs. The two have shared screen space in films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.

Over the past few months, the duo’s close friendship has frequently made headlines. Rumours linking the two stars have continued to circulate online, though neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly reacted to the speculation. Their appearances together at public events, including the AGS family wedding reception, have only added fuel to the ongoing conversations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Tamil film Karuppu, which also stars Suriya.