Tiger Shroff Congratulates Vijay As TVK Leads In Tamil Nadu Election Results: 'The Faith People Have In You Is Amazing To See'

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has been receiving support from fans, party workers, and members of the film industry as counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections continues on Monday (May 4). Amid the political excitement surrounding Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also extended his support with a congratulatory message.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Tiger praised Vijay and acknowledged the growing faith people have shown in the actor-politician during his political debut.

“Congratulations to Vijay. The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter,” Tiger wrote.

Congratulations to @actorvijay 🙌🏼

The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!💪🏻 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 4, 2026

Soon after the post surfaced, Vijay’s fans flooded the comments section, thanking Tiger for standing by the Tamil superstar at such a crucial moment.

Interestingly, Tiger and Vijay have never worked together onscreen. However, Tiger’s father, senior actor Jackie Shroff, had shared screen space with Vijay in the 2019 sports drama Bigil.

This election marks Vijay’s first major political outing after launching TVK.

Apart from Tiger, several personalities from the Tamil film industry have either openly or indirectly shown support for Vijay. His father, filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar, visited the Thiruthani Murugan Temple ahead of the counting process.

Actors including Sibi Sathyaraj, Jai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Sriman have also shared social media posts hinting at or directly expressing support for Vijay.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan also made headlines on Monday after celebrating her 43rd birthday with a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. Her visit coincided with election result day and sparked discussions online, especially because of her long-standing association and close friendship with Vijay. The duo, who have co-starred in several successful films, have frequently been linked together on social media in recent months.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Trisha Krishnan had the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/mhiaHMOu5l — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Tiger and Vijay's film front

On the professional front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 4 and is currently working on Lag Jaa Gale alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the film reportedly features Tiger in a negative role.

As for Vijay, he is awaiting the release of Jana Nayagan, which recently faced controversy after portions of the film were allegedly leaked online. Reports suggest the film is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, keeping its release plans uncertain for now.