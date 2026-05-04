Trisha Krishnan Seeks Blessings At Tirupati Temple On Tamil Nadu Election Result Day; Vijay's Party TVK Leads - VIDEO

Actress Trisha Krishnan chose a spiritual start to her 43rd birthday by visiting the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple early Monday morning (May 4). The actor’s temple visit caught attention online, especially as it coincided with counting day for the high-stakes 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Photos and videos of Trisha arriving at the hill shrine surfaced on social media shortly after her visit. Dressed in a simple floral outfit, the actor was seen greeting devotees as she entered the temple premises. Fans gathered around to catch a glimpse of her, while visuals from the visit soon began circulating on social media platforms.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Trisha Krishnan had the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/mhiaHMOu5l — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Late Sunday night, Trisha had already hinted at her birthday plans by posting a video on Instagram while travelling to Tirupati. By Monday morning, clips of the actress participating in temple rituals had gone viral.

Her temple visit also came amid intense political attention in Tamil Nadu, where vote counting is underway and actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), remains one of the most closely watched developments in the election.

Interestingly, Trisha had also made headlines during polling day on April 23 after sharing a post on Instagram following her vote. In the picture, the actor proudly showed the ink mark on her finger while smiling for the camera. However, what caught the internet’s attention was not just the image but the music she selected for the post.

Trisha used the song “Arjunar Villu” from her hit 2013 re-release favourite Ghilli alongside Vijay. Social media users were quick to point out that she had cropped the portion featuring whistles - a symbol associated with TVK, Vijay’s political party.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay remain one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs, having worked together in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.

In recent months, the duo has repeatedly been linked together on social media, though neither has commented on the rumours. Their close friendship has continued to fuel online discussions, especially after they were seen arriving together at the AGS family wedding reception.

The speculation intensified further after reports linked Vijay’s personal life and alleged divorce filings to ongoing gossip surrounding the actor. Some political figures have also publicly referred to the rumours while criticising Vijay ahead of his political entry through TVK.

Meanwhile, Trisha is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Tamil film Karuppu, which also stars Suriya.