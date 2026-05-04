Thalapathy Vijay –Trisha Krishnan On-Screen Hits: From Ghilli To Leo, Must-Watch Films On OTT Platforms

Vijay Thalapathy–Trisha Krishnan On-Screen Hits |

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in South cinema. The duo, who have shared screen space in several popular films, have often been linked together in rumours over the years. Recent reports amid claims involving actor-turned-politician Vijay’s personal life and his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, have further fuelled speculation.

The duo, who have worked together in several popular films, reunited after 14 years in Leo, sparking major fan excitement. From the iconic Ghilli to the blockbuster Leo, their films span action, romance & drama.

Here’s a look at some of the best Vijay–Trisha films to stream on OTT platforms which are mentioned below.

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Leo

Leo is one of the best films of Thalapathy Vijay, which is directed by talented Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-thriller film was released in theatres on October 19, 2023, and received positive responses from audiences and critics. It became the third-highest grossing Tamil film of all time. The film revolves around a café owner and an animal rescuer named Parthiban (Vijay) in Himachal Pradesh, whose life turns upside down when he kills intruders in self-defense. Trisha plays the role of Sathya, a supportive, warm, and caring wife and mother. It is available to watch on Netflix. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Ghilli

Ghilli is a sports drama film which is a remake of Mahesh Babu's Telugu film Okkadu. The film was released in theatres in 2004, and it was re-released in 2024. The film received a huge response from audiences, especially Thalapathy's fans. The film revolves around a young Kabaddi player named Velu (Vijay), who saves Dhanalakshmi (Trisha) from a ruthless local gang leader named Muthupandi (Prakash Raj). It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The Greatest of All Time

The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is a science-fiction film which was released in theatres on September 5, 2024. It received positive responses from critics and audiences. The film became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. The story follows Gandhi (Vijay), a member of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad, along with his team members Ajay, Kalyan, and Sunil.

They embark on a mission to track down their former chief, who stole uranium and was charged with treason. The team successfully completes the mission, and Gandhi decides to retire from the squad. However, his past missions come back to haunt him. Trisha Krishnan has a cameo appearance in the film where she plays the role of a dancer. It is available on Netflix.

Aathi

Aathi, an action film, features Vijay as Aathikesavan and Trisha as Anjali Krishnankutty. It is the Tamil remake of the 2005 Telugu movie Athanokkade. In the film, Vijay portrays the character of a young man on a secret mission to find the gangster who murdered his biological parents. Meanwhile, Trisha plays the role of a college student who wants to seek revenge for her parents’ death. You can watch it on YouTube.

Thirupaachi

Thirupaachi is another film of Trisha and Vijay which was released in 2005. The film revolves around a village farmer named Sivagiri, who decides to stand up against gangsters to keep his sister and her family safe. In the film, Trisha portrays the role of a cheerful girl named Subha. It is available on YouTube.