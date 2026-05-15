Trisha Krishnan Blushes Hard As Fan Mentions Her Rumoured Partner Vijay At Karuppu Screening In Chennai- VIDEO

Trisha Krishnan Reacts After Fan Mentions Vijay At Chennai Event | Photo Via X

Actress Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay have been at the centre of ongoing dating rumours since reports surfaced in February claiming that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress, which led to Trisha’s name being linked to the controversy. The speculation has continued to keep both in the headlines, with fans closely following every public appearance and interaction. While neither Trisha nor Vijay has confirmed or denied the rumours, Trisha’s reactions at events often attract attention online, further fuelling discussions and keeping the buzz alive.

Trisha Krishnan Reacts After Fan Mentions Vijay At Chennai Event

Amid the rumours, Trisha attended the screening of her latest release Karuppu in Chennai on Friday, May 15, along with director RJ Balaji and actor Karthi, where the morning show at Rohini Theatre saw a full house of fans. While exiting the theatre, Trisha was seated in a car wearing a black T-shirt and jeans when fans gathered around her vehicle. One of them was heard saying, "Send my regards to Thalapathy Vijay." To this, Trisha smiled and replied, "Definitely," before lowering her head and briefly looking at her phone, appearing visibly shy at the mention of her rumoured partner. She then went on to wave at the fans, continuing to smile throughout the interaction.

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Trisha Krishnan Attends Vijay's Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony

Recently, Trisha attended her rumoured partner Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday (May 10), following his party's sweeping 2026 election victory.

The actress arrived at the venue with her mother, Uma Krishnan, and was seen closely witnessing the historic moment alongside Vijay’s family members and several prominent guests.

Trisha has consistently shown support for Vijay over the years. Last week, shortly after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results were declared, the actress drew attention after visiting Vijay’s Neelankarai residence. Coincidentally, the visit took place on Trisha’s 43rd birthday.

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Trisha was once engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, but the engagement was called off the same year. Vijay, on the other hand, was married Sangeeta Sornalingam in a traditional ceremony in 1998 in the UK and again in India in 1999.

Vijay has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.