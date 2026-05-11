'Side Chick Glorification, Vomit-Green Saree': Singer Suchitra Targets Trisha Over Attendance At Vijay's Oath Ceremony, Deletes Later

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Actress Trisha Krishnan grabbed attention after attending her rumoured partner Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday (May 10), following his party's sweeping 2026 election victory, while singer Suchitra, who had previously said she does not like her, took a dig at her, criticising her saree and describing it as a 'vomit-green saree.'

Singer Suchitra Targets Trisha Krishnan Again

In a now-deleted post, which has now gone viral on Reddit, the singer wrote, "Green money for her, and her kind of money is vomit for most people with a conscience. Side chick glorification, main chick's stony silence, mom chick's glow-up, side-chick's side chicks jumping in delight - nice poultry farm of a government we now have!"

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She further claimed that, in her view, Vijay’s “first move as CM was to reject the traditional veshti,” adding that “one can see it too, but people are too gaslit to notice.”

Trisha Shares First Post After Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM

Trisha appeared unfazed by the criticism and later shared photos of her saree look from Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony, but it was her caption that reportedly caught everyone’s attention and sparked further discussion online.

Sharing the pictures, Trisha wrote, “The love is always louder.” She also expressed gratitude to her stylist, photographer, and the rest of her team for putting together the look.

Trisha has consistently shown support for Vijay over the years. Last week, shortly after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results were declared, the actress drew attention after visiting Vijay’s Neelankarai residence. Coincidentally, the visit took place on Trisha’s 43rd birthday.

About Trisha Krishnan, Vijay Relationship

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been at the centre of persistent dating rumours since reports surfaced in February claiming that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress, which led to Trisha’s name being linked to the controversy.

The speculation further intensified in March when Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding reception in Chennai wearing coordinated cream-and-gold outfits.

As of now, neither Vijay nor Trisha Krishnan has confirmed or denied the ongoing dating rumours, and there has been no official statement from either side regarding their relationship.