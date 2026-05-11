Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Drops 'V' From His Signature Amid Father's Divorce, Skips Oath-Taking Ceremony: Report

Actor-turned-politician Vijay made history on Sunday (May 11) after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following the massive electoral success of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). While the ceremony at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium drew massive public attention, the absence of some of the most important members of Vijay’s family became a major talking point online.

Vijay’s estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, did not attend the swearing-in ceremony amid the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings.

Among all developments, it was Jason Sanjay’s reported signature change that grabbed the most attention on social media. According to local media reports, Vijay and Sangeetha’s son has allegedly started using the signature “Jason Sanjay S” instead of “Jason Sanjay V”.

Jason had also reportedly unfollowed his father on social media following the divorce petition filed earlier this year.

It is to be mentioned that several close family members and industry personalities were present to support Vijay during the ceremony. His parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar, along with members of his political team and actress Trisha Krishnan, attended the event.

Sangeetha’s absence, however, became one of the most discussed topics on the internet. She filed for divorce in February 2026 and accused Vijay of infidelity. According to the petition, “In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sangeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”

The petition further stated that the actor “continued open association with the actress,” which allegedly caused emotional distress and embarrassment to both Sangeetha and the children. Neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly reacted to the rumours surrounding them.

Ahead of the elections, Vijay had also declared his financial assets in an affidavit, which reportedly mentioned fixed deposits and gold jewellery reserved for Sangeetha.

Meanwhile, the divorce proceedings are currently underway. In April, the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court reportedly postponed the hearing to June 15 after the matter had earlier been deferred around the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.