Tamil Nadu CM Vijay 'Deeply Saddened' By Filmmaker K Rajan's Death: 'Industry Will Always Remember His Work & Legacy'

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay condoles death of filmmaker K Rajan |

Veteran Tamil film producer K. Rajan died by suicide at the age of 85 after allegedly jumping off Chennai's Adyar Bridge on Sunday (May 17), leaving the Tamil film industry and fans deeply saddened, with several celebrities expressing grief over his demise. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, actor Vijay also expressed his condolences, praising Rajan for consistently speaking up on issues affecting the cinema sector.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Condoles Death Of Filmmaker K Rajan

In a condolence message shared on his official X handle, the Chief Minister wrote on Monday, May 18, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Thiru K Rajan, a veteran producer, director, actor, and distributor who made unique contributions to the Tamil film industry."

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Praises K Rajan

He added, "Mr. K. Rajan was someone who continuously and courageously voiced his opinions on the welfare of the film industry, particularly regarding the rights of small film producers and distributors, and the direction of Tamil cinema. His contributions, spanning several decades of close association with the film industry, are truly memorable. The industry will always remember his work and legacy."

Lastly, Vijay extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, his friends, and members of the Tamil film industry who are mourning his loss.

As per a report by Tamil OneIndia, Rajan leapt into the river from the bridge, following which fire and rescue personnel recovered his body and sent it to a hospital. Police have since launched a probe into the matter. A renowned figure in Tamil cinema, Rajan was a familiar face in cinema circles for several decades.

The reason behind K Rajan’s extreme step is not known yet, and police are currently investigating the matter.

K Rajan began his career as a producer with the Tamil film Brammacharigal. Over the years, he also appeared in several acting projects, including Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Maapillai, Paambu Sattai, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, and Selvaraghavan’s Bakasuran.