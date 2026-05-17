Tamil Film Producer K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Chennai Bridge; Khushbu Sundar, Vishal & Other Celebs Mourn His Demise

Tamil film producer K Rajan passes away at 85 |

Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan died by suicide at the age of 85 after allegedly jumping off Chennai’s Adyar Bridge on Sunday (May 17). The shocking news has left the Tamil film industry and fans deeply saddened, with several celebrities expressing grief over his demise.

Tamil Film Producer K Rajan Passes Away At 85

As per a report by Tamil OneIndia, Rajan leapt into the river from the bridge, following which fire and rescue personnel recovered his body and sent it to a hospital. Police have since launched a probe into the matter. A renowned figure in Tamil cinema, Rajan was a familiar face in cinema circles for several decades.

The reason behind K Rajan’s extreme step is not known yet, and police are currently investigating the matter.

Celebs Express Shock

Soon after the news surfaced, several celebrities reacted to the tragedy and expressed their sorrow on social media.

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar took to her official X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi."

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Actor Vishal wrote, "Just heard the news of k Rajan sir s demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace. God bless."

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Kasthuri Shankar wrote, "Shocking. Producer K Rajan jumped into Adyar river and committed suicide? Why? Outspoken, very active person, Never expected this .... Prayers."

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K Rajan began his career as a producer with the Tamil film Brammacharigal. Over the years, he also appeared in several acting projects, including Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Maapillai, Paambu Sattai, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, and Selvaraghavan’s Bakasuran.

He is survived by his son Prabhukanth, who initially entered the industry as an actor before directing RJ Balaji’s LKG.