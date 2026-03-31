Prakash Raj Gets Emotional, Consoles Son At Mother's Funeral In Bengaluru; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Actor Prakash Raj was seen getting emotional during the funeral of his mother, Suvarnalatha, in Bengaluru, with heartbreaking visuals now circulating on social media. Several videos from the funeral have surfaced online, capturing emotional moments as family members and close friends gathered to pay their final respects.

In one of the clips, shared by TV9 Kannada, the actor is seen inside a church during the service, standing quietly while mourning his loss. His wife, Pony Verma, is also seen beside him.

Another video from the funeral shows the Singham actor consoling his 11-year-old son who appeared overwhelmed with emotion. The child is seen crying during the funeral, while Prakash Raj gently comforts him and tries to calm him down.

Suvarnalatha passed away on Sunday morning (March 29) at the age of 86. She died at the family residence due to age-related ailments.

In the past, the actor had spoken about his mother’s health challenges. He had reportedly shared that she was diagnosed with a brain cyst and later underwent surgery, which unfortunately resulted in severe memory loss. Following the procedure, she reportedly struggled to recognise even close members of her family.

News of her passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and members of the film fraternity, many of whom have expressed their sympathies to the actor and his family during this difficult time.

Suvarnalatha’s life was shaped by resilience and determination. Born in Karnataka, she endured several hardships from an early age. An orphan who came from a Christian family background, she reportedly began working as a nurse in a hospital during her youth. It was there that she met a man who had come for treatment. Their acquaintance gradually turned into a relationship, and the two eventually got married.

The couple went on to build a family together and had three children. Prakash Raj was their firstborn, followed by a daughter and a son. Over the years, Suvarnalatha remained a central figure in the family, supporting her children through various phases of their lives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prakash Raj recently appeared in films such as They Call Him OG and Devara: Part 1. His latest screen appearance was in Seetha Payanam. The actor is also expected to play a powerful role in an upcoming project featuring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled Varanasi.