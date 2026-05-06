Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi & Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Producer RB Choudary After His Death In Road Accident | file pic

Chennai: Superstars Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi Konidela and many South cinema celebrities paid tribute to producer RB Choudary after he passed away in a road accident near Joontha village in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The producer was 76 years of age.

Actor Rajinikanth paid tribute to RB Choudary, calling him a "top-notch producer" and "wonderful human being" who has given opportunities to "countless young directors." He offered his condolences to Choudary's family.

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"My dear friend, Super Good Films RB Choudhary was a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Rajinikanth.

Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela recalled his work association with the producer RB Choudary for the film 'Godfather' in 2022. He paid tribute to the producer by remembering his "contribution to the Indian cinema."

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"Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film 'Godfather' through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss," wrote Chiranjeevi.

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan expressed shock over the unfortunate demise of RB Choudary. He recalled his association with Choudary in the film Suswagatham, which was released in 1998.

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Taking to his X handle, he wrote, "RB Chowdary Garu's Demise is Shocking. The demise of renowned producer and Super Good Films head RB Chowdary Garu has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news that Chowdary Garu met with a fatal end in a road accident near Udaipur in Rajasthan. I pray to God that his soul attains peace. He produced the film 'Suswagatham' in which I acted. It achieved great success. Expertise in film production and related business was his forte. He selected stories suitable for family viewing and produced films featuring excellent songs. The sister sentiment in the Annavaram film captivated family audiences. He earned a special place as a producer in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries. I convey my deepest condolences to Shri RB Chowdary Garu's family."

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In a career spanning over four decades, the producer bankrolled several films which turned out to be superhits, including films 'Nattamai', 'Gokulam', 'Suryavamsam' and others.

His last production, 'Maareesan', was directed by Sudheesh Sankar. It starred Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It was released in July 2025.

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