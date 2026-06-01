'The Only Nose I Allow...': Trisha Krishnan Drops Cryptic Note As Trolls Target Her Over Alleged Relationship With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Note Amid Vijay Dating Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan has been the subject of dating rumours involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, actor Vijay. The speculation gained traction in February after reports claimed that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, allegedly citing infidelity and an affair with an unnamed actress, leading to Trisha’s name being linked to the controversy. Since then, rumours surrounding the two have continued to dominate headlines, with fans closely scrutinising their public appearances and interactions.

Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Note Amid Vijay Dating Rumours

Trisha, who is frequently subjected to social media trolling over her alleged relationship with Vijay, recently shared a subtle yet cryptic message on Instagram. Posting a photo of her pet dog peacefully sleeping, the actress appeared to take an indirect dig at the ongoing chatter surrounding her personal life. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "The only nose I allow in my business..."

While neither Trisha nor Vijay has addressed the speculation, Trisha’s reactions at events frequently go viral online, further fuelling discussion and keeping the buzz alive.

Her latest social media post has now sparked fresh conversations among fans, with many coming out in support of the actress and urging people to respect her privacy. Others viewed the quote as a clear reminder that celebrities, despite being public figures, are entitled to keep their personal lives away from public scrutiny.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trisha was once engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, but the engagement was called off the same year. Vijay, on the other hand, was married Sangeeta Sornalingam in a traditional ceremony in 1998 in the UK and again in India in 1999.

Vijay, on the other hand, has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.