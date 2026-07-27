Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Film Shows Decent Weekend Growth, Collects ₹32 Crore In India

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay 's much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, continues its impressive run at the box office. After facing months of delay due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the political action drama finally hit theatres on July 23 and has been receiving a decent response from audiences.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, on Day 4, Jana Nayagan witnessed a good jump in collections, earning Rs 32 crore net across India. The film recorded a 10.7% growth compared to its Day 3 earnings of Rs 28.90 crore, indicating steady momentum during its opening weekend.

With its fourth-day performance, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 124.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 145.98 crore. The movie was screened across 12,107 shows on Day 4, reflecting its wide theatrical release across the country.

Jana Nayagan also continued its strong performance. The film collected Rs 10.00 crore gross overseas on its fourth day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 71.50 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 217.48 crore, crossing the Rs 200-crore milestone within just four days of release.

Day 4 Language-Wise Collections

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor with Rs 27.30 crore, making up the majority of the film's earnings. The Hindi version collected Rs 3.35 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.35 crore to the overall total.

Jana Nayagan Budget

Although the makers have not officially disclosed the budget of Jana Nayagan, industry reports estimate that the Vijay-starrer was made on a massive budget of Rs 300–500 crore. Considering its estimated cost, the film's Day 4 collection of Rs 32 crore net and worldwide gross of Rs 217.48 crore indicate a strong box office performance.

Jana Nayagan Review