Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's Final Film Sees Slight Growth, Set To Cross ₹200 Crore Worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay 's much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, finally hit theatres on July 23 after facing months of delay due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite a strong opening, the film witnessed a noticeable dip in collections on its third day.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned an estimated Rs 28.50 crore net in India on Day 3, with screenings across 12,299 shows. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 92.35 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 108.34 crore.

The film also continued its impressive run in overseas markets, collecting Rs 20 crore gross on Day 3. With this, its total overseas gross has climbed to Rs 63.50 crore. Combining domestic and international earnings, Jana Nayagan has amassed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 171.84 crore in just three days, putting it on track to cross the Rs 200-crore milestone soon.

Day 3 Language-Wise Collections

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 24.40 crore. The Hindi version brought in Rs 2.70 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.40 crore.

Jana Nayagan Budget

The makers have not officially revealed the budget of Jana Nayagan, but reports estimate the Vijay-starrer was mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 300-500 crore. Going by its performance so far, the film has had a strong start, with a worldwide gross of Rs 171.84 crore in just three days.

While the Day 3 India net collection of Rs 28.50 crore marked a noticeable drop from the opening days, the earnings remain healthy, indicating that the film is continuing to perform well at the box office.

Jana Nayagan Review