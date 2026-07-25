Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Final Film Sees MAJOR 50% Drop, Collects ₹21.15 Crore

Jana Nayagan drops 50% on Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan , finally arrived in theatres on July 23 after facing months of delay due to issues surrounding certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film opened to mixed reactions from audiences and critics. While many praised Vijay’s screen presence, charisma, and performance, some viewers pointed out shortcomings in the screenplay and narrative. Despite the divided response, the film witnessed a strong opening at the box office, highlighting Vijay's massive fan following and popularity.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan recorded a significant drop on its second day and collected Rs 21.15 crore net in India across 12,190 shows on Day 2, marking a decline of around 50.5% compared to its opening-day net collection of Rs 42.70 crore.

Day 2 Language-Wise Collections

The film recorded earnings across multiple languages, with the Tamil version contributing the majority of the revenue. The Tamil version collected Rs 17.95 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 1.85 crore and the Telugu version added Rs 1.35 crore on Day 2.

With the Day 2 numbers included, Jana Nayagan’s total India net collection stands at Rs 63.85 crore, while the India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 75 crore.

The film also performed in overseas markets, collecting Rs 10 crore on Day 2 and taking its overseas gross total to Rs 37.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the Vijay starrer has now reached around Rs 112.50 crore.

Jana Nayagan Budget

The makers have not officially revealed the budget of Jana Nayagan, but reports estimate the Vijay starrer was made on a massive budget of around Rs 300 crore to Rs 500 crore.

While the Day 2 decline is significant, the film has crossed Rs 112.50 crore in worldwide gross collections by Day 2, making it a strong start. However, with its huge budget, consistent collections in the coming days will be crucial for profitability.

Jana Nayagan Review