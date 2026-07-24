Video: Tamil Actress Anandhi Ajay Cries After All Her Scenes Are Removed From Vijay's Jana Nayagan; Netizens React

Tamil actress Anandhi Ajay shared an emotional video after learning that her scenes in Vijay's Jana Nayagan did not make to the final cut. She broke down in tears as she spoke about the disappointment of losing an opportunity she had waited a year for.

In the video posted on Instagram on Thursday, Anandhi is seen crying while explaining in Tamil that she had been associated with the film for nearly a year. She said she was thrilled about the chance to work with Vijay, but was heartbroken after her scenes were removed from the film. She also expressed regret that she may never get another opportunity to share screen space with the superstar, as Jana Nayagan is reported to be his final film before stepping away from acting.

The clip went viral, with fans and well-wishers flooding the comments section with words of encouragement.

One user wrote, “I can really relate to how you feel, dear. Please be strong... we are all with you. You are very talented and a wonderful human being. Everything happens for a reason; something big is waiting for you @anandhi_offl. Be strong and don't give up.”

Another comment read, “You will get a great lead role very soon. Everything will happen for a reason. Be positive.”

"What’s this? Why are they deleting your scenes especially? Why is this happening everytime? Once is acceptable but not multiple times. Dear Directors of Kollywood, this is not a joke. Stay strong @anandhi_offl something big is on its way," wrote another user.

A fourth user commented, “Don't worry; you deserve more. Stay strong.”

Who is Anandhi Ajay?

Anandhi Ajay is a familiar face on Tamil television and has appeared in shows including Karthigai Pengal, Yamuna, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal and Kallikattu Pallikoodam. Apart from acting, she is a trained classical dancer and yoga enthusiast. She has also participated in reality shows such as Dance Jodi Dance 3.0, Jodi No.1 Seasons 6 and 7, and Maanada Mayilada Season 7.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Despite mixed reactions to its opening-day collections, Jana Nayagan made a strong start at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned a Rs 41 crore India net collection across 13,067 shows on its opening day. Its India gross stands at Rs 48.27 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached Rs 78.27 crore, including Rs 30 crore from overseas markets.

The Tamil version contributed the bulk of the collections with Rs 36.50 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 2.75 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 1.75 crore.

However, the film fell short of Vijay's previous opening-day records. Beast had collected Rs 49.30 crore, while GOAT opened with Rs 44 crore.

About the film

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is believed to be Vijay's final film before he enters full-time politics. Backed by KVN Productions on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in key roles, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.