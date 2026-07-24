Ravi Mohan Turns Fanboy During Vijay's Grand Entry In Jana Nayagan, Claps & Blows Whistle At Chennai Theatre — VIDEO

Ravi Mohan celebrates Vijay's entry in Jana Nayagan | Photo Via Instagram

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan turned into a fanboy as he watched Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, at a Chennai theatre. Videos from the screening have surfaced online, showing him joining fans in celebrating Vijay’s grand entry scene.

Ravi Mohan Watches Jana Nayagan In Theatre

Several paparazzi videos captured Ravi's arrival at the Vettri theatre, where he interacted with fans and attended the screening to experience Vijay’s final big-screen outing. The actor's presence at the venue quickly caught the attention of fans, who gathered to see him.

Ravi Mohan Celebrates Vijay's Entry In Jana Nayagan

Soon after, another video shared by The Papster South on Instagram from inside the theatre went viral on social media. In the clip, Ravi Mohan can be seen enjoying Vijay’s entry sequence, cheering loudly, clapping and blowing whistles along with the audience. His energetic reaction reflected the excitement among fans for Vijay’s screen presence and mass moments in the film.

Check it out:

Clickes Selfies With Fans

After watching the film, Ravi Mohan was seen stepping out of the theatre, where fans gathered around him. He patiently interacted with them and clicked selfies with those waiting outside, creating another memorable moment for fans.

Jana Nayagan Cast

Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

Jana Nayagan Review