'I Slit My Wrist, Vomited Blood..': Ravi Mohan Breaks Down, Alleges Black Magic By Ex-Wife Aarti Ravi's Family; Making SHOCKING Claims

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Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has once again become the centre of media attention due to developments in his personal life, following renewed speculation around his relationship with rumoured partner, singer Keneeshaa Francis. Reports of tension surfaced after Keneeshaa’s emotional social media post led to widespread breakup rumours online, triggering fresh public curiosity. On Saturday (May 16), the actor addressed the media in a press conference where he stated that he is taking a break from acting until his divorce proceedings are completed.

Ravi Mohan's Explosive Claims Against Ex-Wife

He also spoke about his ongoing separation from his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, making serious allegations regarding emotional distress and claiming that he has faced mental pressure involving her family during the divorce process. Getting emotional, Ravi also revealed that he had engaged in self-harm and even pointed to his wrist while speaking.

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VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: "I will not act in films until my divorce is sorted," says Actor Ravi Mohan, as he turns emotional during press meet.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4YvlI2l3EO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 16, 2026

'I Slit My Wrists...'

He said, "They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment."

'I Am Vomiting Blood'

Confirming his breakup, Ravi stated that he lost Keneeshaa because of cyberbullying. He also alleged that his ex-wife's family has been performing black magic on him; "I am having Blood Vomit. They are doing Black Magic. They used to do it and are still doing it," he said.