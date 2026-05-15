'I Give Up': Keneeshaa Francis Sparks Breakup Rumours With Ravi Mohan After Emotional Cryptic Note, Says 'This Place Is Only For Cheaters'

Keneeshaa Francis Sparks Breakup Rumours With Ravi Mohan | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Keneeshaa Francis made headlines in 2025 during the divorce battle between her rumoured boyfriend, Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, after the latter accused Keneeshaa of being the 'third person' responsible for their split.

Keneeshaa Francis Sparks Breakup Rumours With Ravi Mohan

Months later, Keneeshaa has now sparked breakup rumours with Ravi after sharing an emotional cryptic note, in which she mentioned that she is "releasing him with peace, love and complete detachment," along with the 'responsibilities' she had signed up for.

On Friday, May 15, the singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a note, stating that she walked into the story with love and is now walking out of it in silence. She said, "I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly - in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos."

Check it out:

'Was Stupid To Think Good People Needed A Chance...'

Furthermore, Keneeshaa added, "To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters."

She also mentioned that she only wished the world had allowed her to show what genuine love, loyalty, and softness could have done, adding that perhaps this generation no longer trusts softness. "Perhaps destruction is easier to digest than devotion. Perhaps people will always choose narratives built from emotion over truths built from sacrifice. But, there you go. You guys got you wanted." she wrote.

'I Give Up'

Keneeshaa further confirmed that she has left Chennai, quit music, and is also stepping away from social media. She added that a man can break what God creates, and stated that online bullying, manipulation, and 'sorcery' are among the reasons she is choosing to leave.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about the reported split.

Meanwhile, in September 2024, Ravi revealed that he was ending his 15-year marriage with Aarti, with whom he shares two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.