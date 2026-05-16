'Truth Always Prevails': Ravi Mohan's Ex-Wife Aarti Ravi Pens Cryptic Note Amid His Breakup Rumours With Keneeshaa Francis

Ravi Mohan's Ex-Wife Pens Cryptic Note Amid His Breakup Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan is back in the news as his personal life once again grabs attention, after his rumoured girlfriend, singer Keneeshaa Francis' emotional social media post sparked breakup rumours. Earlier, the singer was accused of being involved in Ravi’s divorce from Aarti Ravi; however, she had repeatedly denied the claims, stating that she was only offering emotional support during his difficult phase, despite Aarti accusing Keneeshaa of being the 'third person' responsible for their split.

Ravi Mohan's Ex-Wife Pens Cryptic Note Amid His Breakup Rumours

Amid rumours of a split between Keneeshaa and Ravi, Aarti shared a cryptic note suggesting that 'truth always prevails.'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday (May 16), she posted the message without naming anyone, writing, "You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she's a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of. If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails."

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In September 2024, Ravi revealed that he was ending his 15-year marriage with Aarti. However, Aarti later revealed that she and their sons were "blindsided" by the announcement and had no prior knowledge.

Earlier, Ravi shared that he had been deliberately kept away from his children since the separation, with communication strictly cut off. He added that when his kids were in a car accident, he wasn't allowed to check on them.

Jayam and Aarti tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their sons, Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi.