'Lot Of Women Take Advantage...': Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Supports Ravi Mohan After His Allegations Against Aarti Ravi

Meera Chopra reacts to Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi row | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Meera Chopra, who has acted in several South films, has come out in support of Tamil actor Ravi Mohan amid his ongoing divorce controversy with estranged wife Aarti Ravi after he made explosive allegations against her, claiming that she and her family mentally torturing him and even practised black magic, while also confirming his split with his girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis and revealing that she left him due to cyberbullying. Following these developments, Meera shared a strongly worded note on social media, saying that men are not always at fault in marital disputes and deserve to be heard too.

'I Hope Ravi Mohan Finds Justice': Meera Chopra

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Meera wrote, I know this guy as #jeyamRavi. Knew him quiet well when i was working in south movies. Just read about his divorce. My two cents would be. Man is not the one who is wrong all the time. Iam comimg across lot of women taking advantage of laws which are skewed towards women. A man should be heard too. I know him as an extremely sweet and simple guy. I hope he finds his truth and justice."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Actress Ambika, a popular South actress, said it was 'extremely sad' to watch Ravi Mohan go through the ongoing controversy and expressed hope that the torture he is allegedly facing comes to an end soon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another tweet, she wrote, "Pain doesn't have the thing called gender. It hurts. Hurts really bad.u can feel. U can see. [eople take it in differeway.thats all. When we go through the same path or when we see then u know. Only thing we can do. Let them solve. We keep mouth shut."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to two sons, Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi. In September 2024, the couple decided to part ways, ending their 15-year-long marriage.