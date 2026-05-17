Aarti Ravi's Mother Defends Daughter Against Ravi Mohan's Shocking Claims, Says 'Grandon Is Under A Lot Of Stress'

The ongoing public fallout between Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi took another turn after Aarti’s mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, came forward to defend her daughter and address several allegations made by the actor during a recent press conference.

Ravi Mohan, who married Aarti in 2009, announced their separation in 2024 after 15 years of marriage. In recent months, his relationship with spiritual healer and singer Keneeshaa Francis has also been under public scrutiny. Following growing controversy surrounding the trio, Ravi recently addressed the media and spoke about alleged cyberbullying and harassment.

Responding to his statements, Sujatha spoke to reporters during an event and denied Ravi’s claim that he was being prevented from meeting his sons, Aarav and Ayaan. She also hinted at past issues surrounding Ravi and Aarti’s marriage. Referring to an old magazine interview, she said, “There was an interview in Vikatan magazine in 2008 that explained this. I am looking for it now. It reveals who got blackmailed and who cut their wrists to get married.”

Sujatha further dismissed Ravi’s allegations regarding financial control and claimed that the matter had already been clarified in court. Addressing reports about medical expenses, she said Ravi did not pay Rs 25,000 per month for her treatment and added that even if he had, it would have been his 'duty as a son-in-law'."

HUGE 🚨 Tamil Actor Ravi Mohan broke down on Camera.



"I am a quiet person. So, everyone thinks I am weak"



"I am quitting acting until I get my divorce" 😳



"I am being prevented from meeting my own children"



"To this day, I don’t have a single personal bank account. I had only… https://t.co/Z2jRMcZmbc pic.twitter.com/OS87tC5x2g — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) May 16, 2026

On the issue of online harassment involving Keneeshaa, Sujatha stated that they would approach the Cyber Crime unit to determine who was actually responsible for cyberbullying.

When asked about Ravi’s mention of a “three-letter idli actress” and speculation linking it to Khushbu Sundar, Sujatha chose to respond cautiously. She said, “In Tamil Nadu, when injustice is done to women, everyone speaks up. Millions of people comment on Aarti’s posts. I won’t accept if he says that two or three particular people supported her. I would like to not speak further on this matter, as it would be contempt of court. I have faith in the law. Give us time to answer all these allegations.”

However, it was her emotional statement about her grandson that drew attention. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sujatha reportedly said, “The reason I am not exaggerating this is because my grandson is writing his 10th standard exams and is under a lot of stress due to this issue. He has seen everything he should not have seen at a young age. That’s why he’s under a lot of stress.”

On Saturday (May 16), Ravi Mohan addressed the media in a press conference where he stated that he is taking a break from acting until his divorce proceedings are completed.

He also made serious allegations regarding emotional distress and claiming that he has faced mental pressure involving Aarti's family during the divorce process. Ravi also revealed that he had engaged in self-harm and even pointed to his wrist while speaking.

He also alleged that his ex-wife's family has been performing black magic on him. Ravi and Aarti tied the knot in 2009.