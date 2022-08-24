'Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega' season 2 to release on THIS date

A still from the trailer |

In 2020, 'Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega' captured the imagination of the country with both audiences and critics lauding the series and its ensemble. Now, 'Jamtara' returns, finding itself once more deeply embroiled in cyber-crime.

Inspired by real life events, the highly anticipated second season of 'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega' will start streaming from September 23 onwards.

One can feel the intriguing premise of season 2 in the powerful visual of an enormous banyan tree in the middle of nowhere with hundreds of mobile phones hanging from it.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point, from National Award winning director, Soumendra Padhi and writer Trishant Srivastava, season 2 of 'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega' will heighten the drama, bringing together a concoction of politics and revenge, paired with an unquenchable thirst for power.

'Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega' is the story of young school drop-outs who incept an elaborate phishing scam raking in fortunes, only to be intercepted by the police and local politicians. The returning season highlights what grows to become India’s next huge scam with Sunny at the helm of it while Gudiya and Rocky fight back in their own ways.

Season 1 saw performances from a talented ensemble who quickly became fan favourites including Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar and Amit Sial. The four will reprise their roles as Sunny, Rocky, Gudiya and Brajesh alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Aksha Pardhasany.

The new season will also feature new characters, Ravi Chahal and the formidable Seema Pahwa.