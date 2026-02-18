 Vivek Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar To Team Up For Film On Operation Sindoor: Report
The film will be backed by T-Series and I Am Buddha Production, marking the first time Kumar and Agnihotri are joining forces for a project of this scale. While further details about the cast and storyline are still under wraps, the announcement has already generated considerable buzz within the industry

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
article-image

Producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri are set to collaborate on an ambitious new project based on Operation Sindoor. Known for delivering successful films independently, the two are now coming together for what is being described as a high-profile venture.

According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri have come together for their next film on Operation Sindoor. It will be produced under T-Series, and I am Buddha Production, and the film will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri.”

article-image

On the work front, Bhushan Kumar has been actively backing large-scale productions. His most recent release was Border 2, a sequel to the iconic war drama, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. In addition, Kumar is also producing an upcoming untitled film that will see him reunite with actor Harshvardhan Rane.

article-image

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri’s latest directorial venture was The Bengal Files, which released in theatres on September 5, 2025. The film was positioned as the concluding chapter of his much-discussed ‘Files’ trilogy, following The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was a military action carried out by the Indian Armed Forces on the night of May 7–8, 2025. The strike targeted terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and was described as a measured, non-escalatory response.

The operation was launched in retaliation for the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam. Its primary aim was to dismantle terror camps and eliminate those responsible for planning the Pahalgam attack.

As part of the mission, the Indian Air Force carried out precision strikes on nine identified locations. The focus remained strictly on terrorist training camps and related infrastructure, avoiding Pakistani military establishments.

Operation Sindoor was seen as a strong assertion of India’s zero-tolerance stance against cross-border terrorism.

