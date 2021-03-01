'Jamai 2.0' actor Ravi Dubey opens up about overcoming roadblocks

Actor, host and now producer, Ravi Dubey is surely going places. The actor is currently seen in the second season of Jamai 2.0, which is streaming on Zee5. The show, apart from the varied twists and turns, is popular for sizzling chemistry between the lead pair — Ravi and Nia Sharma. And, apart from setting the OTT platform ablaze, Ravi along with his wife, actor Sargun Mehta, is gearing up to release their next television production, Udaariyan, made under their banner, Dreamiyata. In an interview with the Cinema Journal, Ravi talks about Jamai 2.0, being a multitasker, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Tells us about your character in the new season of Jamai 2.0. How different is it from the first season?

I think the various layers in the personality and complications of the character add freshness and newness to me. Each of us has different shades in our characters. We are not just simply black and white. I think the aim is to get as close as possible to reality because we cannot be compartmentalised into good and bad people. We are a product of good and bad deeds. This makes us interesting as human beings. It is not a white canvas, but one that depicts myriad shades. My character [Sidharth] is torn between his mission: He wants to avenge his sister’s death, and he is also passionately in love with Roshini [played by Nia Sharma]. Hence, the conflict between his heart and mind. This discord keeps the character hanging between love and aim. It’s a very interesting palate of emotions that he shoulders in this season.