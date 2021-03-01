'Jamai 2.0' actor Ravi Dubey opens up about overcoming roadblocks

Actor, host and now producer, Ravi Dubey is surely going places. The actor is currently seen in the second season of Jamai 2.0, which is streaming on Zee5. The show, apart from the varied twists and turns, is popular for sizzling chemistry between the lead pair — Ravi and Nia Sharma. And, apart from setting the OTT platform ablaze, Ravi along with his wife, actor Sargun Mehta, is gearing up to release their next television production, Udaariyan, made under their banner, Dreamiyata. In an interview with the Cinema Journal, Ravi talks about Jamai 2.0, being a multitasker, and more. Excerpts from the interview:
Tells us about your character in the new season of Jamai 2.0. How different is it from the first season?
I think the various layers in the personality and complications of the character add freshness and newness to me. Each of us has different shades in our characters. We are not just simply black and white. I think the aim is to get as close as possible to reality because we cannot be compartmentalised into good and bad people. We are a product of good and bad deeds. This makes us interesting as human beings. It is not a white canvas, but one that depicts myriad shades. My character [Sidharth] is torn between his mission: He wants to avenge his sister’s death, and he is also passionately in love with Roshini [played by Nia Sharma]. Hence, the conflict between his heart and mind. This discord keeps the character hanging between love and aim. It’s a very interesting palate of emotions that he shoulders in this season.
Actor, producer, host, rapper... how do you manage to do it all?
Honestly, I have learnt to manage a lot from where I come from. Most people in the industry who hail from small towns try to make it big here. However, one keeps hitting one roadblock after the other. Once you hit a roadblock, you return to the drawing board regretting the one skill set that you lack. Unfortunately, by the time you have come back, there is yet another roadblock on the drawing board. You crave another skill set to be accepted in the industry. Apart from the industry that always keeps me on my toes, it’s also these challenges that add to constructive changes in my life.
What’s your mantra of overcoming roadblocks?
I face challenges with optimism, and am mostly overwhelmed by them. I let them add fuel to me so that I can work better. What matters is the mindset with which you perceive these problems. Seeing them as futile and only being a roadblock will not work in one’s favour. However, they will prove to be a boon if you think they contribute more to your life by making you more creatively sound and enriching your cathartic experiences.
What do love and revenge mean to you?
Love and revenge mean nothing to me in real life. Both of them are futile exercises. If you place a lump of burning coal in your hand, it is bound to burn you.
Does your heart rule your mind?
My heart rules, but with a dash of my mind. Your heart can drive you into situations where you might be struggling to do great things. However, with your mind, you will be able to manoeuvre your thoughts in the right direction.
You have done films as well. Will we get to see you more on the big screen?
Well, the small screen is the big screen now. It is giving a tough competition to the so-called ‘big screen’.
