Watch Video: Nia Sharma reveals Ravi Dubey is the 'best kisser'

Television actress Nia Sharma, who is best known for her bold approach on and off-screen, recently spilled the beans on doing intimate scenes.
Nia, who was present at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2021, was all praises for her “Jamai Raja” co-actor Ravi Dubey, describing him as the “best kisser”.
She said, “I had inhibitions kissing him onscreen. I am asked how comfortable I am in doing intimate scenes with Ravi, all I want to say is that Ravi is the best kisser.”
“Jamai Raja” also features Achint Kaur and is directed by Aarambhh Singh.
Nia, who ventured into TV with the show "Kaali" but gained recognition with her role in "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai", was seen in the fourth season of supernatural thriller show "Naagin".
She has also worked in the show "Ishq Mein Marjawan."