 Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Luxury Yacht To Birthday Girl Jacqueliene Fernandez, Donates ₹15 Crore To Wayanad Victims
Jacqueliene Fernandez, who celebrates her 39th birthday on August 11th, has received a long list of gifts from her lover, Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
article-image

Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez turned 39 today, August 11, 2024. On this special occasion, her conman lover, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, has sent his 'bomma' a long list of gifts. In a letter addressed to the actress, Sukesh gifted her an opulent private yacht.

Given her involvement in animal welfare, Sukesh revealed that the pet hospital he gifted her in Bengaluru is nearing completion this year. He also pledged a donation of Rs 15 crore and 300 homes for the families affected by the Wayanad landslide.

For her second gift, Sukesh revealed that he has gifted her a yacht, named 'Lady Jacqueline,' reflecting her love for the beach. "We’ve always talked about spending two months each year sailing. It’s the same beautiful boat you chose in 2021. The build is complete, and it will be delivered this month. It’s named "Lady Jacqueline." I can’t wait to sail with you. And don’t worry, no one can take it away because it’s all tax-paid and fully legitimate," he said.

Earlier, he had announced 100 iPhone 15 Pro giveaways for making Jacqueliene's song Yimmy Yimmy a hit.

"I heartfully thank everyone for the love and crazy support given. On this beautiful day of my love Jackie’s birthday, I am announcing the 100 lucky winners, randomly selected from YouTube by my team, as listed below," he added.

Sukesh also stated that Jacqueliene's 40th birthday will be celebrated together in 'Romeo and Juliet' style. He promised the actress that he would make up for the pain he had caused her.

Meanwhile, Sukesh was arrested on May 29, 2015, in a Rs 200 -crore money laundering case for offences under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

