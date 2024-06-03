Sukesh Chandrasekhar Gifts A 'Real Star' To 'Baby Girl' Jacqueline Fernandez: 'It Will Live Forever Like Our Love'

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi jail after being named as an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, has written an letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship until the time he was arrested. He praised the actress' Cannes 2024 looks and revealed that he has gifted a real star to Jacqueline. Yes, you read that right.

In the letter, Sukesh expressed his love for Jacqueline, as usual, and also mentioned how he misses her.

Calling Jacqueline his 'baby girl', Sukesh wrote, "Firstly I have been missing you, Super Crazzy, falling in love with you crazier. Baby you stole the show in Cannes, your look in gold, was jazzy and super classy... too pretty to handle my love. Through your other photo shoot pictures, you stole my heart over again, my cupcake."

He further mentioned that he has a surprise for her. He wrote, "Baby today I am gifting you a 'star' named after you. Baby you are now in the list of those few special people to have a Real Star. You deserve this as you are the real star, my star."

Expressing his love, Sukesh added, "The whole world can see your star now. Your star is located in Astronomical Constellation of Leo, and its Coordinates are, RA09H37M26.98ot12°2215.TI. I hope you like this small cute surprise gift. This star will live forever, like our love for each other."

In December 2023, Jacqueline had moved court against Sukesh and had accused him of "intimidating" her by sending her "troubling letters". She also sought protection from the court against the accused.

Sukesh has been writing several love letters for Jacqueline from the jail where he has been lodged. A couple of days ago, he shot a letter addressed to the actress in which he expressed his desire to propose to her "for life". In the letter, he also stated how he missed spending the holiday season with the actress and that he wished he could have her favourite wine with her "just like old times".

Earlier too, Sukesh has sent numerous letters to Jacqueline, calling her his "angel", "butterfly" and "honey bee", along with other nicknames and terms of endearment.

Jacqueline has been accused of enjoying gifts and luxuries bought using the proceeds of the extortion racket, however, the actress has denied any involvement in the scam, and has claimed that she too was "maliciously targeted" by Sukesh. She has also maintained that she did not receive any gift from Sukesh which was bought using the embezzled money, and told the court that the conman has ruined her career and life.