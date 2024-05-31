Jacqueline Fernandez's YOLO Foundation Along With NGO Provide 1,000 Water Bowls For Stray Animals In Mumbai

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez's YOLO Foundation Along With NGO Provide 1,000 Water Bowls For Stray Animals |

Mumbai: In response to the soaring summer temperatures in April and May and their detrimental effects on street animals, Jacqueline Fernandez's YOLO (You Only Live Once) Foundation, in partnership with the Citizens for Animal Protection Foundation (CAP), has launched a significant campaign to distribute 1000 water bowls throughout Mumbai and its suburbs. This ambitious initiative is now nearing its final stages, having provided critical relief to street animals suffering from dehydration and heat stress. The campaign highlights the urgent need for accessible water sources for animals in urban environments.

Jacqueline Fernandez, renowned actress and founder of YOLO Foundation, emphasized her dedication to the cause, she said, "Street animals are often overlooked during extreme weather conditions, and it's our duty to ensure their well-being. By distributing water bowls across the city, we aim to make a significant difference in their lives. I urge everyone to join us in this initiative and help provide relief to these vulnerable animals."

Read Also WATCH: Jacqueline Fernandez Walks Cannes Red Carpet In Shimmery Golden Gown

Sushank Tomar, Managing Director of CAP, commented "May was extremely challenging due to the intense heat; it was the hottest month we've experienced. Even we humans struggled to go outside. To help street animals cope, we launched a campaign to distribute water bowls in Thane and Mumbai."

"We identified high-density animal areas and placed bowls there. Refilling is crucial, so local feeders and caregivers ensure they stay filled. In areas without feeders, citizens, security guards, and house helpers stepped in. We also placed water for birds near trees. This campaign not only provides immediate relief but also raises awareness about animal welfare in urban settings," he added