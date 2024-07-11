Sukesh Chandrashekhar To Gift iPhone 15 Pro Worth ₹1.34 Lakh To Jacqueline Fernandez's 100 Fans On Her Birthday

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in a Delhi prison, has written a fresh letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship until the time he was arrested after being accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. In the letter, Sukesh expressed his excitement ahead of Jacqueline's 39th birthday, on August 11, and wrote that he will give 100 iPhone 15 Pro to the actress' fans.

Calling Jacqueline his 'baby girl' and his 'soulmate', Sukesh wrote, "To all who have been supporting Yimmy Yimmy (Jacqueline's hit song), in 30 days from now, the hundred winners of IPhone-15 Pro, will be announced, on my Baby Jackie’s birthday."

He also requested everyone to make Yimmy Yimmy a 'blockbuster, chartbuster, breaking all records'.

Sharing his excitement ahead of the actress' birthday, Sukesh penned, "Baby girl, so super excited the countdown has begun, 30 days for your birthday, can’t wait, it’s my favourite day of the year, a celebration that I enjoy, seeing your pretty smile, which is he only thing that melts my heart."

Earlier too, Sukesh has sent numerous letters to Jacqueline, calling her his 'angel', 'butterfly' and 'honey bee', along with other nicknames and terms of endearment.

Meanwhile, on July 10, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Jacqueline for a fresh round of questioning in the money laundering case, involving Sukesh. She has been questioned by the investigating agency in the past in this case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people.

Jacqueline has also been accused of enjoying gifts that were bought using the proceeds of the extortion racket, however, the actress has denied any involvement in the scam. In fact, the actress had earlier claimed that she was 'maliciously targeted' by Sukesh. Jacqueline also maintained that she did not receive any gifts from Sukesh and informed the court that the conman 'ruined' her career and life.