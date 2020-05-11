Jaideep Ahlawat was Sudip Sharma’s first choice for Paatal Lok

Mumbai: The announcement of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original Paatal Lok has been making waves all across. The most awaited series will be streaming from May 15 where Jaideep Ahlawat is playing the lead role as Hathiram Chaudhary. Creator of the show, Sudip Sharma tells us how Jaideep was his first choice for the role.

Sudip Sharma, creator of the show who has written critically-acclaimed films like NH10 and Udta Punjab, to his credit has some inside details to share. He shares, “I was confident that I wanted Jaideep to play the lead role in Paatal Lok. I have never worked with him before, but have always admired the effort he brings on screen. I was aware that Jaideep is from Haryana and could bring that authenticity to the role; what worked as a bonus for us is that many members of his friends and family across generations are part of the Indian police force and army, making it a relatable process for him to fit right into the character’s world.”

The makers kickstarted the unveiling by releasing the teaser followed by character posters of Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi. The trailer gives an insight into the storyline of Paatal Lok which will definitely walk you through the gateway of hell. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series produce by Anushka Sharma is set to give viewers a whole different experience of hell on May 15.