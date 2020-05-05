Watch: Trailer of Anushka Sharma produced thriller web series 'Paatal Lok' out!

The trailer then introduces the three suspects that hatched the conspiracy of the assassination and the cop who is tasked to solve the high-profile case.

The following section of the trailer is an interplay of the lives of the journalist who survived the assassination attempt, the cops, and the suspects.

The Amazon Original series features actors like Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, and others.

Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma the edge of the seat thriller show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.