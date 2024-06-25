Jaideep Ahlawat Undergoes Drastic 26 Kg Weight Loss For Maharaj, Shares Before-After Photos

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat left his fans shocked recently after he shared photos of his drastic physical transformation on social media. The actor revealed that he lost around 26 kilos of weight to get in shape for his character in the recently-released show, Maharaj.

Jaideep took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share shocking before and after photos of himself from the gym. He revealed that he went down from 109.7 kg to 83 kg for Maharaj in just five months.

In the first photo, Jaideep can be seen posing with a paunch and a bulked up body, while in the second picture, he flaunted his abs and muscular frame.

"From 109.7 Kg. to 83 Kg. in 5 months..That’s the Physical Transformation for the Role of Maharaj. Thank you Prajwal Sir for believing in me," he wrote, thanking his trainer.

Jaideep played the role of Jadunathji Maharaj in the film Maharaj, which marked the acting debut of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan. The film is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, and while Junaid played a rebel journalist, Jaideep impressed the viewers in a never-seen-before avatar.

The film received a mixed response from the masses and it even ran into its own fair share of troubles ahead of its release. Maharaj was earlier stayed by the Gujarat High Court for a week after Hindu activists complained that the film portrayed Hindu religious leaders in a negative light and that it might hurt the religious sentiments of the people. However, the stay was later lifted as the court did not find anything offensive in the film.

Besides Maharaj, Jaideep recently also starred in The Broken News 2, Three Of Us, Jaane Jaan, among other projects.