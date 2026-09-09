Jaideep Ahlawat REACTS To Replacing Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3: 'New Character Is Introduced, No Point In Taking...'

Jaideep Ahlawat On Replacing Akshaye Khanna | Photo Via Instagram

Jaideep Ahlawat has been introduced as a new character, SP (Crime Branch), in the final chapter of Drishyam The Conclusion (Drishyam 3). Jaideep has now opened up about stepping into the film after Akshaye Khanna, who played Inspector General (IG) Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2.

Jaideep Ahlawat On Replacing Akshaye Khanna

Talking about the pressure of replacing Akshaye at the trailer launch event in Goa on Wednesday, September 9, Jaideep said he never looked at the role as a replacement. "No, because when I heard the story, it did not feel like I was coming in place of Akshaye sir. A new character is being introduced. There is no point in taking that pressure. As far as comparison is concerned, I don't think you think about that as an actor," Jaideep said.

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'Journey Is Different'

He further explained that his character has a completely different journey and will share a new equation with Meera and the Salgaonkar family.

"The journey is different, the introduction is new, and a new relationship is going to be created with Meera and the Salgaonkar family. So, it is going to be a very individualistic approach to this character. I don't think there was any pressure," he added.

Jaideep also recalled his first reaction when director Abhishek Pathak narrated the story to him. The actor said he never felt that his character had been introduced because of another existing character.

Khanna was originally expected to reprise his role in the third instalment. However, according to the producer, the actor quit the film 10 days before shooting began. Reports also claimed that Akshaye exited the project after the makers allegedly turned down his reported Rs 21 crore fee.

Drishyam 2 is set to hit the big screens on October 2.