Akshaye Khanna Makes Rare Appearance In Mumbai On Same Day As Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer Gets Released; What A Coincidence! - Watch Video

Akshaye Khanna Spotted In Mumbai |

Actor Akshaye Khanna is someone who hardly gets clicked by the paparazzi, and he is not even spotted at any events, screenings or Bollywood parties. However, on Wednesday, the actor made a rare appearance in Mumbai. He was spotted by the paps in the city while coming out of a restaurant, and he happily posed for the shutterbugs. The Dhurandhar actor was accompanied by filmmaker and actor Rajat Rawail. We wonder if the two are teaming up for a project.

Watch Akshaye's video below...

Akshay Khanna-Drishyam The Conclusion Trailer - What A Coincidence!

While, of course, everyone is surprised to see Akshaye making a rare appearance, the coincidence is that he was spotted on the same day as the trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion was released. For the uninitiated, Akshaye, who was seen in Drishyam 2, was supposed to star in the third part of the franchise. But, according to producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, the actor opted out of the film due to creative differences.

Later, Jaideep Ahlawat was roped in to play the cop in the film. Jaideep has not replaced Akshaye in the franchise; the makers have introduced a new character. In the trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion, the Raazi actor has surely grabbed our attention.

Meanwhile, a few people on social media are posting that they are missing Akshaye in Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Akshaye Khanna Upcoming Movies

Akshaye will next be seen in Mahakali, which is created by Hanuman fame filmmaker Prasanth Varma, and it is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. A few days ago, the actor's look as Shukracharya was released, and the teaser had grabbed everyone's attention.

The film, which also stars Sriya Reddy, Bhoomi Shetty, Rohit Saraf, Khushboo Sundar, Rakesh Bedi, and others, is slated to hit the big screens on January 8, 2026. After watching the teaser featuring Akshaye, the audience is eager to know more about the movie.