Jacqueline Fernandez Seeks Blessings At Kedarnath Temple Amid Heavy Snowfall; Video & Photos Go Viral

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently visited Kedarnath to seek Lord Shiva's blessings on Monday (October 16). While the actress has not officially shared any visuals from her visit, several photos and videos have gone viral on social media platforms.

In one of the now-viral videos, Jacqueline is seen bracing heavy snowfall as she poses with a fan. She was all smiles and is heard saying "Jai Bholenath" in the video.

The 'Kick' actress is seen wearing a pink and grey ethnic outfit and a long coat. She also applied chandan on her forehead. The members of the temple committee gave her prasad and rudraksh mala.

Check out some of her viral photos and pictures here:

Over the last couple of months, Jacqueline has constantly been travelling across the country and even outside.

Jacqueline's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Fateh opposite Sonu Sood. Earlier this week, Jacqueline shared a series of BTS photos and revealed she wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the action drama.

"Delhi schedule wrap for #fateh thank you @sonu_sood for always inspiring us and pushing us to do our best," she captioned the post.

Jacqueline will also be seen in Crakk with Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal.

In September 2023, Jacqueline announced she will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle opposite Akshay Kumar and over 20 other co-stars. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani and Vrihi Kodvara.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan. It is currently in pre-production stage and is slated for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024.