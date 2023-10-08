Jacqueline Fernandez's Ultra Glam Photos From Doha

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez made the whole of Doha dance to her tunes as she performed in the city

Jacqueline was a part of the star-studded Entertainer No 1 tour in Doha

She was seen going all glam as she performed on the most popular chartbusters

She shared a slew of behind-the=scenes photos from her performance on social media

"#Doha ❤️❤️ you were amazing!!! EntertainerNo1 @jjustliveofficial what a show!!!" she wrote

Jacqueline looked every bit hot in a shimmery sequined black outfit

She flaunted her red hair which only added oomph to her glamorous outfit

She completed her look with silver shimmery thigh-high boots

Thanks For Reading!

Kriti Sanon Exudes Boss Lady Vibes During Ganapath Promotions
Find out More