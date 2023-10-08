Jacqueline Fernandez's Ultra Glam Photos From Doha

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez made the whole of Doha dance to her tunes as she performed in the city
Jacqueline was a part of the star-studded Entertainer No 1 tour in Doha
She was seen going all glam as she performed on the most popular chartbusters
She shared a slew of behind-the=scenes photos from her performance on social media
"#Doha ❤️❤️ you were amazing!!! EntertainerNo1 @jjustliveofficial what a show!!!" she wrote
Jacqueline looked every bit hot in a shimmery sequined black outfit
She flaunted her red hair which only added oomph to her glamorous outfit
She completed her look with silver shimmery thigh-high boots
