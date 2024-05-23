 Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals She Was Asked To Get Nose Job, Hide Her Age On Passport: 'I Was Terrified'
Jacqueline Fernandez also shared how someone in the industry had advised her to focus only on "looking good"

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez returned to the Cannes Film Festival this year, and while there, she revealed how people in Bollywood have become more 'age-inclusive'. She revealed that she was asked to hide and lie about her age when she stepped into the industry, and that people also asked her to get plastic surgeries done.

While speaking to Brut, Jacqueline revealed that during her initial days in Bollywood, she was asked to go under the knife and get a nose job done. "It was crazy, because I came here loving my nose, and not ever thinking about doing anything to it," she shared.

She also shared how someone in the industry had advised her to focus only on "looking good". "Very early on in my career, I was at the gym and I was explaining to this actor that I have to go to multiple classes and undergo diction training and such, and he was like, 'Just focus on looking good and you'll be fine'," she shared.

"I think that was one of the worst pieces of advice I ever got as someone who was trying to make it into the film industry," she added.

Jacqueline recalled how an actor had also asked her to hide her age once, when she had told him that she was about to turn 30. She said that the concerned person had asked her to hide her age on her passport, because actresses didn't get roles in movies after a certain age.

Having said that, Jacqueline noted that she is happy about how the times have changed and today, actresses from all age groups have films being made for them and with them in leading roles.

Jacqueline marked her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film Aladin, and she has now clocked 15 years in the industry.

