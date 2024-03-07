 'We Are Safe & Unharmed': Jacqueline Fernandez REACTS To Fire At Her Bandra High-Rise
Jacqueline also mentioned that she was not at home when the fire broke out

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

A day after a fire broke out at Jacqueline Fernandez's high-rise building in Bandra, the Bollywood actress thanked her well-wishers for enquiring about her. She shared her statement on her Instagram story and mentioned that she was not at home when the fire broke out. The actress said all residents are safe and everyone was safely evacuated.

Jacqueline wrote, "Thank you for all the concern and love as there was a fire at my apartment building last night. Fortunately, we are all safe and unharmed (even the furry friends)."

"Currently, I am in Colombo for the Opening of Legends Cricket Trophy. Thank you to the rescue operations that were carried out swiftly, ensuring that everyone was evacuated to safety. I want to express my gratitude for your concern and love during this time. Your support means everything to me and has always been my strength! God bless," she added.

article-image

On Wednesday evening, a fire broke out at Navroze Apartment in Pali Hill of Bandra West, where the actress resides. Swiftly responding to the incident, four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and one breathing apparatus van were dispatched to the 17-storey building.

Locals have mentioned that the fire originated in a kitchen on the 13th floor of the building.

According to several media reports, Jacqueline's residence is a luxurious 5-BHK unit within the building. She purchased the apartment in 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline is set to make her Hollywood debut, co-starring with action star Jean-Claude Van Damme in an upcoming film. The actress recently shared a photo with the actor on her social media handle, generating widespread attention. She also confirmed that she has completed shooting for the film with the action star in Italy.

She will also be seen opposite Sonu Sood in Fateh and with Akshay Kumar in Welcome To The Jungle.

